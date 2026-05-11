Olivia Rodrigo makes new record with upcoming album ahead of release

Olivia Rodrigo achieves major milestone with 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love'

Olivia Rodrigo has fans excitedly waiting on her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, and their excitement has set a new record.

The 23-year-old pop superstar now holds the record for the most presaved album on Spotify with 3 million presaves ahead of its release on June 12.

Rodrigo's album has surprassed all of her other presave records, as well as created a new record in the streaming platform's history itself.

The drivers license hitmaker has given fans a glimpse into her new album through the first single, drop dead, which was released on April 17, and the unreleased, begged, which she performed on Saturday Night Live.

Taking to social media, fans celebrated Rodrigo's new record with one writing, "The transition from Drop Dead reaching 100M streams to the album hitting 3M pre-saves. Olivia Rodrigo’s 3rd era is legendary and it hasn't even fully started."

Another added, "those numbers are wild."

A third chimed in, "cannot wait for the release!!!"

The new milestone closely follows the Grammy winner selling out her The Unraveled Tour which will kick off in September.