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Social Security Payout May 13: Check if you're on this week's payment list

Next social security payout is scheduled for May 20
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 11, 2026

Social Security Payout May 13: Check if you&apos;re on this week&apos;s payment list
Social Security Payout May 13: Check if you’re on this week’s payment list

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has scheduled its next round of monthly benefits for this Wednesday, May 13.

For this payment, the eligible individuals are those who were born between the 1st and 10th of their birth month.

The SSA’s official payment calendar marks it the first of three Wednesday payouts scheduled for May.

Those who check all the following criteria are eligible for payout.

  • Birth date: Born between the 1st and 10th of any month
  • Benefit type: Retirement, disability, or survivor benefits
  • Enrollment date: Began receiving benefits after May 1997

SSA figures revealed that the average monthly benefits are 2,081 for retired workers, 1,635 for disabled workers, and 1,626 for survivor beneficiaries.

The payments come against a backdrop of increasing worries regarding the financial viability of the scheme. 

Social Security is expected to run into difficulties by 2032, while analysts have warned that, in the absence of congressional intervention, the retirees will receive cuts of up to 28% in their monthly payments.

Complete social security payout schedule for May

    • May 20, 2026: Born between 11th – 20th (after May 1997)
    • May 27, 2026: Born between 21st – 31st (after May 1997)

    Funds are typically transferred into bank accounts by midnight on the scheduled date.

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