Marilyn Monroe auction sparks backlash over shocking items

Marilyn Monroe memorabilia auction has sparked massive backlash online after rare personal items from the late Hollywood icon were listed for sale.

The auction is being held to mark 100 years since her birth and includes more than 190 items connected to her life and career, leaving people wanting to see more of her items.

The collection features letters, film scripts, used makeup, trinkets from her home and other personal belongings. Some of these items have already reached high prices, including an evening dress that reportedly sold for 20,000 dollars.

However, the strongest reaction has come from a group of medical X rays included in the sale.

These scans from the 1950s include chest and pelvic images which were taken for health reasons at the time.

Marilyn Monroe's items are on sale

Many people online, moreover, say that these records feel too private and should never have been made public or sold, sparking public outrage.

The auction listing includes detailed hospital information connected to the scans, which has added to the criticism.

Social media users have called the situation upsetting and disrespectful, saying that medical records should not be treated as collectibles.

Many people on the internet have even suggested raising money to buy the items and destroy them to protect Marilyn Monroe’s privacy.

Meanwhile other argue that even years after her death, personal medical information should be handled with care and dignity than just placed in public auctions.