Tom Brady pays tribute to ex Gisele Bundchen on big day after her wedding

Tom Brady celebrated the mothers in his life this Mother’s Day, sharing individual tributes to his exes Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bundchen on social media.

The 48-year-old football star took to Instagram on Sunday, May 10, and shared sweet pictures of his kids with their moms, with sweet captions.

“Happy mother’s Day,” Brady penned over a picture of the supermodel giving a kiss to stepson Jack, while they stood next to Moynahan.

In the subsequent post, the New England Patriots former quarterback shared a picture of Bundchen cosied up next to their kids - Benjamin and Vivian, and Jack, whom Brady shares with Moynahan.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mothers in this world…,” the NFL star captioned the photo.

Brady also paid tribute to his mom, Galynn, with a picture of the doting grandmother holding Vivian in her arms, and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom in the world… This picture perfectly sums up who you are Mom.”

The athlete has a yearly ritual of celebrating mother’s day by honouring his exes on social media. In 2025, he shared pictures of both Moynahan and Bundchen, describing them as “incredible moms” he is “lucky” to know.

This comes after Bundchen recently tied the knot privately with her now-husband Joaquim Valente, who she welcomed a baby boy with in early 2025.