‘Gossip Girl’ star Chace Crawford reveals why fame feels scarier now

Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford has admitted that he feels lucky that social media was not as powerful during the height of his early fame.

The actor, who became widely known for playing Nate Archibald in the hit CW series in 2007, recently spoke about how different his life could have been if platforms like Instagram, TikTok and X had existed in the same way back then.

Speaking during a podcast interview, Crawford said he believes fame today is much harder for young celebrities because every mistake can stay online forever.

He admitted he probably would have “lost everything” if cameras and viral videos had followed him constantly during his younger years.

At the same time, the actor joked that he also missed the chance to build a massive online following during the peak of Gossip Girl’s popularity because he never focused much on social media.

Crawford also opened up about the difficult period after the show ended in 2012, revealing he struggled emotionally after moving back to Los Angeles and finding fewer acting opportunities than expected.

The actor explained that leaving the series felt like losing a big part of his daily life and identity, adding that rebuilding confidence after fame was one of the hardest lessons he faced.