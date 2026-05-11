Gracie Abrams new promo countdown sparks Taylor Swift comparisons

Gracie Abrams has fans waiting on the edges of their seats for the upcoming album announcement, after she has been teasing her new music era.

The 26-year-old pop superstar shared a countdown on her website on Sunday, May 10, without any description or announcement for what it was.

The That's So True hitmaker caused a stir with the countdown on social media, but the promotional tactic also sparked Taylor Swift comparisons and she landed in criticism for copying the Eras Tour performer.

Many social media users slammed Abrams for the countdown, claiming that "it made no noise" unlike Swift's countdowns which take the internet by the storm.

One such critic wrote on X, "You can’t wear taylor’s wig and expect to be taylor," and "the way this is making no noise is sending mefmfmnfnfjfnsbbsbs," added another.

"A countdown and nobody cheered," a third chimed in.

While the majority of the comments were negative, some fans were excited for the countdown to end, and wrote, "i’m genuinely gonna explode," and "GA3 ANNOUNCEMENT WE WON."

Although Abrams has not revealed much details about her upcoming project, her first single, Hit The Hall, will be released on May 14.