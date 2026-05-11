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Gracie Abrams finally announces third album after building anticipation

Gracie Abrams reveals album title, release date, and more ahead of single release
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 11, 2026

Gracie Abrams finally announces third album after building anticipation
Gracie Abrams reveals album title, release date, and more ahead of single release

Gracie Abrams has finally lifted the veil off of her third studio album, Daughter from Hell, which she had been teasing for a long time.

The 26-year-old pop superstar took to social media and announced the album title, as well as the release date and more information regarding the new record.

Abrams had posted a countdown on her website and the end of the countdown unveiled the special announcement. 

Daughter from Hell will be released on July 17, and the first single, Hit the Wall, will come out on May 14, offering fans the first glimpse into the new record.

The Mess It Up hitmaker excited fans with the announcement who flocked to the comments, and wrote, "I feel like I’m actually gonna hit the wall when this releases."

Another chanted, "Daughter from hell daughter from hell daughter from hellll!!" and "CAN’T WAIT," chimed in a third.

More fans celebrated the album, now available to be presaved, being on the longer side as they cheered, "16 TRACKS, OMFG WE WONNNN."

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