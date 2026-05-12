Jennifer Harmon dies: Broadway, ‘One Life to Live' actress was 82

Jennifer Harmon, a versatile powerhouse of the American stage and television who graced Broadway 21 times across five decades, has died at the age of 82.

Her family confirmed that the actress passed away on Saturday in New York.

While she was a mainstay of the Great White Way, millions of television viewers knew her best as the villainous Cathy Craig Lord on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live, a role that earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination during her initial 1976–1978 run.

Harmon was a true chameleon of the industry, capable of shifting from high-stakes theatre to the high drama of daytime serials.

On Broadway, her career began in 1965 with a revival of You Can’t Take It With You and continued through to 2012 with Other Desert Cities.

Her expansive credits read like a history of modern drama, including works by Tennessee Williams, Noël Coward, and Edward Albee.

She was also a trusted hand behind the scenes, having understudied for some of the biggest icons in the business, including Judi Dench, Jessica Lange, and Stockard Channing.

Soap opera fans will particularly remember her portrayal of Cathy Craig Lord, the fifth actress to take on the character.

Her storylines were legendary, most notably when her character kidnapped Viki Lord’s baby, a plot that cemented her status as one of the show's most memorable antagonists.

Harmon actually returned to the show in the early 1990s in a completely different capacity, playing an attorney, and made various appearances on other daytime staples such as Guiding Light and Another World.

Beyond the soaps, Harmon’s television career was remarkably prolific.

She appeared in everything from classic dramas like Dallas and St. Elsewhere to modern hits including The Good Wife, Oz, and Rescue Me.

Jennifer Harmon’s legacy is one of remarkable consistency and skill.

Whether she was battling alcoholism as Chris in How to Survive a Marriage or performing Ibsen and Chekhov for theatre crowds, she remained a respected fixture of the New York acting community.

She is remembered not just for the length of her career, but for the depth she brought to every role, from the villainous to the sophisticated.