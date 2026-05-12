Natalie Portman is clearly impressed by Europe's most lavish train

Natalie Portman has shared a rare look inside her luxury travels, admitting she felt like she had "stepped back in time" during a journey on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.

The 44-year-old Black Swan star, who is currently pregnant with her third child, posted a series of photos and videos on Monday, 11 May, documenting her stay in the lavish L'Observatoire cabin.

The exclusive suite, owned by Belmond, takes up an entire carriage and features high-end perks like a dedicated cabin steward, in-suite dining, and even a spacious bathroom with a soaking tub and stained-glass window.

Portman, who looked chic in an all-black outfit for the trip, told her followers that the L'Observatoire cabin was "unforgettable."

Her tour of the carriage revealed a library that doubles as an extra bedroom, and she shared clips of the train winding along a stunning turquoise coastline.

When she wasn't taking in the scenery, the actress spent her time playing Scrabble and enjoying live music in one of the train's elegant dining cars.

While she didn't specify her exact destination, the train is famous for its classic route between London and Venice, though Portman likely boarded closer to home.

She has lived in Paris for over a decade, having moved there in 2014 with her older children, Aleph, 13, and Amalia, 9.

Despite her divorce from Benjamin Millepied being finalised in February 2024, she chose to stay in the French capital to maintain her children's education and her own business ventures.

The trip comes as Portman embraces a new chapter in her personal life.

She is currently expecting her first baby with partner Tanguy Destable, and sources say she has completely fallen in love with her Parisian lifestyle.

Those close to the star note that her French is now confident and she enjoys a relatively normal life in the city. This recent railway adventure seems to be the perfect getaway for the expectant mother before her new arrival joins the family.