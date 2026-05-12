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Pete Davidson takes jab at Lizzo over weight loss

Pete Davidson took a shot at Lizzo at Netflix's The Roast of Kevin Hart
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 12, 2026

Pete Davidson takes jab at Lizzo over weight loss
Pete Davidson takes jab at Lizzo over weight loss

Pete Davidson took a playful swipe at Lizzo’s recent weight loss during The Roast of Kevin Hart, which premiered on Netflix on 10 May. 

Taking to the podium, the former Saturday Night Live star joked to the audience, "What's left of Lizzo is here," before comparing her transformation to Eddie Murphy’s characters in The Nutty Professor.

"Either that or Eddie Murphy just premiered the newest Klump. Hercules! Hercules!" he quipped. 

Lizzo, who was in the audience, appeared to take the jab in good spirits, laughing along and clapping at the reference.

The 38-year-old singer has been open about her changing appearance, revealing on the Just Trish podcast in June 2025 that she briefly experimented with GLP-1 medications like Ozempic. 

She admitted that while the injections worked by making her feel full, she eventually decided to move away from them in favour of "mind over matter" and a significant shift in her diet. 

Lizzo explained that she actually found it harder to stay full when she was a vegan, as she relied heavily on bread, rice, and processed fake meats.

Her new approach focuses on whole foods, including beef, chicken, and fish, which she says has helped her feel more satisfied without "expanding" her stomach with artificial ingredients. 

By cutting out "fake sugar and weird stuff," the About Damn Time hitmaker has managed to maintain her thinner frame naturally.

Despite the physical change, Lizzo has been quick to defend her status as a body-positive icon, insisting that the movement isn't about staying the same size forever.

Speaking to Women's Health last summer, she described body positivity as the "radical act of daring to exist loudly and proudly" regardless of what society expects. 

She maintains that her commitment to exercise is primarily for her mental well-being, calling a workout the ultimate mood enhancer. 

While she might look different these days, Lizzo’s message remains one of self-love and existing on her own terms, even if that means being the center of a joke at a celebrity roast.

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