Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin does foody gesture on Mother's Day

Kelly Ripa celebrated Mother's Day with an unexpected foodie gesture from her youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, who treated her to a McDonald's feast instead of a traditional home-cooked meal.

During the 11 May episode of Live With Kelly & Mark, the 55-year-old talk show host revealed that Joaquin, who is currently starring in Death of a Salesman on Broadway, sent her a hilarious text from backstage suggesting the fast-food treat.

Although the 23-year-old initially confused the holiday with her birthday, the family went ahead with the order, which Kelly described as a "great time" and a rare departure from her usual strict health regime.

The Mother's Day meal was a significant pivot for Ripa, who famously sticks to a nutritionist-approved diet consisting of green juices, microgreen salads, and avocado-based desserts.

Telling her co-host and husband, Mark Consuelos, that the experience was "so unlike us," Kelly admitted she tucked into a Big Mac and large fries.

It was the first time in years the couple had indulged in such a way, but the daytime star insisted it was delicious and she had the best time.

Beyond the food, Kelly was particularly thrilled by the lack of housework, joking that the cleanup involved simply throwing the remains in the bin.

Mark Consuelos, who recently celebrated 30 years of marriage to Kelly on 1 May, did have a few light-hearted complaints about the portion sizes.

He jokingly questioned the weight of his Quarter Pounder, suggesting it might not actually be a full quarter-pound, while Kelly noted that the Big Mac seemed much smaller than she remembered from years ago.

She even wondered aloud if the burgers had shrunk or if they had simply grown bigger since their last visit to the Golden Arches.

Despite the casual nature of the dinner, Kelly couldn't resist trying to make the occasion feel slightly formal.

Mark teased his wife for setting the table with real plates, even though they were eating out of cardboard boxes.

Kelly admitted she put the plates out to make things look nice for the special day, only to put them straight back in the cupboard once they realised they weren't needed.

For a mother of three, including 28-year-old Michael and 24-year-old Lola, it was clearly the stress-free, "trash and done" nature of the evening that made it a winning Mother's Day gesture.