 
Geo News

‘Michael' leaves Elvis Presley biopic behind

Michael Jackson movie tops the charts of best biopics
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 12, 2026

‘Michael&apos; leaves Elvis Presley biopic behind
‘Michael' leaves Elvis Presley biopic behind

The Michael Jackson biopic has overtaken the Elvis Presley film to become the second highest-grossing music biopic in cinema history, raking in $577 million since its release on 24 April.

The Antoine Fuqua-directed film, which stars Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson, 29, in the lead role, pushed past Elvis, which earned $288.7 million worldwide in 2022, after a third weekend that brought in a further $95 million. 

That takes Michael's total to $240.4 million domestically and $336.88 million internationally. 

Only Bohemian Rhapsody, the 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic, sits above it with $910.8 million worldwide.

The film's box office journey has been remarkable from the outset. 

Its opening weekend brought in $97 million domestically and $120.4 million internationally for a global debut of $217.4 million, the biggest domestic opening for any biopic, surpassing Oppenheimer's $80 million debut in 2023, and the best worldwide opening for a music biopic. 

It set records in 63 countries on its opening weekend, including the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Brazil, Australia and South Asia.

France has been a particularly strong market, with Michael topping the box office there most recently with $7.2 million in its third weekend. 

The film is also expected to open in Japan in June.

The success is all the more striking given the controversy surrounding the production. 

The film's total cost reached $200 million after producers Graham King and Lionsgate scrapped any reference to the abuse allegations that followed Jackson in the later years of his career, forcing 20 days of additional shooting at a cost of $50 million. 

Critics have been largely unkind, the film currently sits at 35 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences have clearly responded differently.

For Lionsgate, Michael represents its biggest debut since the pandemic and its sixth-largest opening ever. It has also become the second-biggest opening of the year so far, behind only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Jennifer Harmon dies: Broadway, ‘One Life to Live' actress was 82
Jennifer Harmon dies: Broadway, ‘One Life to Live' actress was 82
Gracie Abrams finally announces third album after building anticipation
Gracie Abrams finally announces third album after building anticipation
Inside Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's family dynamic after no-contact rumours
Inside Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's family dynamic after no-contact rumours
Gracie Abrams new promo countdown sparks Taylor Swift comparisons
Gracie Abrams new promo countdown sparks Taylor Swift comparisons
Tom Brady pays tribute to ex Gisele Bundchen on big day after her wedding
Tom Brady pays tribute to ex Gisele Bundchen on big day after her wedding
‘Gossip Girl' star Chace Crawford reveals why fame feels scarier now
‘Gossip Girl' star Chace Crawford reveals why fame feels scarier now
Pete Davidson reignites Kanye West feud with shocking new remarks
Pete Davidson reignites Kanye West feud with shocking new remarks
What to expect from the shocking 'Money Heist' comeback tease?
What to expect from the shocking 'Money Heist' comeback tease?