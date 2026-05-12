Who is the 'American Idol' Season 24 winner?

'American Idol' Season 24 winner Hannah Harper

Hannah Harper has been crowned the winner of American Idol season 24, claiming the top spot in a star-studded finale that aired on 11 May.

The 25-year-old from Missouri, who first grabbed attention with her original song String Cheese, was named the champion by host Ryan Seacrest after a tight race against fellow finalists Jordan McCullough and Keyla Richardson.

Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood were on hand to celebrate the new winner, with Underwood particularly moved by Harper's authentic performances throughout the three-hour live event.

The finale was a packed affair, featuring guest mentor Alicia Keys and a host of big names like Nelly, Brad Paisley, and Tori Kelly.

In a nostalgic turn for long-time fans, former contestant Clay Aiken returned to the Idol stage to debut Rewind, his first new single in nearly two decades.

The evening also highlighted the show’s enduring legacy, which Carrie Underwood, herself a season four winner, described as "the ultimate real-life Cinderella story."

Ryan Seacrest, the show's mainstay since its 2002 debut, noted that the programme's "history and heritage" have allowed it to pivot successfully with the times.

How does American Idol work?

While winning the title is a dream come true, former contestants have pulled back the curtain on what it actually takes to get there.

Past champions like Maddie Poppe have explained that the famous $250,000 prize is essentially an advance on a record deal that must be recouped.

Furthermore, the journey to the top requires a fair bit of personal sacrifice.

Margie Mays, a former contestant, revealed that singers aren't paid until they reach the live rounds and must cover their own travel costs for early auditions before the show begins picking up the tab for flights and hotels during Hollywood Week.

For those still in school, like previous contestants Danielle Finn and Victoria Johnson, the schedule is even more demanding, as they are required to complete supervised study hours on set.

The workload only intensifies as the group gets smaller, with season two winner Ruben Studdard recalling a relentless weekly cycle of song selection, commercial filming, and rehearsals.

Despite the long hours and complex contracts, the lure of the Idol stage remains as strong as ever, with Jennifer Hudson recently returning as a guest judge to see a new generation get their own "Cinderella" moment.