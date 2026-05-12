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Meghan Markle drops big surprise hours before Princess Kate Italy tour

Meghan Markle releases mesmerising video as she embraces major change in life
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 12, 2026

Meghan Markle drops big surprise hours before Princess Kate Italy tour

Meghan Markle made a return on social media with two major updates hours before Princess Kate's much-awaited Italy tour.

The Duchess of Sussex released a video, showcasing herself promoting her As Ever product.

The statement reads alongside the video, "Welcome to the World of As ever.

"What began with fruit from Meghan’s garden, simmered into preserves in her home kitchen, has inspired our curated collections to bring surprise and delight to your everyday."

The other surprise change on Meghan's profile was her display picture. She updated her profile picture on Instagram. 

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