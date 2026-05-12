Shawn Mendes, girlfriend Bruna Marquezine look totally smitten in new PDA pics

Looks like airport arrivals just became the newest romance genre.

Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted having a seriously cute reunion at LAX on Monday (May 11), and let’s just say… these two were not playing it cool.

After Bruna returned to Los Angeles from Brazil, the couple shared multiple long hugs outside the airport, looking very much like two people who absolutely ignored the “keep moving” energy of an arrivals terminal. Shawn, 27, could not stop grinning as he wrapped his arms around the actress, while Bruna, 30, kept things cozy is casual clothes and a baseball cap as she rolled her luggage nearby.

Shawn topped off the low-key boyfriend look with sunglasses pushed into his hair – because apparently even heartbreak-pop kings have airport pickup duties now.

The PDA-packed reunion comes just weeks after the pair were spotted grabbing lunch together in LA in April, further fueling romance buzz that first kicked off back in December 2025. Neither star has publicly confirmed the relationship, but honestly, those hugs are doing plenty of talking.

Bruna has also been keeping busy on the work front. After starring in Velhos Bandidos earlier this year, she’s set to return as Martins in season two of Amor da Minha Vida on Disney+, and she’ll also appear in the upcoming series Véspera.

Meanwhile, Shawn seems very happy playing the role of supportive airport boyfriend.