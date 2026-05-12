Katy Perry seemingly trolls herself after her ex got engaged

Katy Perry just reminded everyone that the internet never forgets – especially when heartbreak ballads are involved.

After news broke that Josh Groban is engaged to musical theatre actress Natalie McQueen, Katy hopped online with a perfectly dramatic response: a video of herself fake crying while listening to her own hit, The One That Got Away.

Subtle? Absolutely not. Effective? Extremely.

Fans instantly connected the dots because Katy famously revealed back in 2017 that Josh was actually “the one that got away.”

The pair briefly dated in 2009 before quietly moving into the friendship zone – a rare Hollywood breakup that somehow survived without a diss track.

Josh later reacted to Katy’s confession during a 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, admitting, “I was not expecting that. That was a double take and a spit of my coffee when I saw that. It’s very sweet of her to say that. I’m very flattered by it. But I was very surprised by it too.”

The funniest part? Josh still is not fully convinced the song was about him.

“I listened to the lyrics of the song. And I’m like, ‘I never owned a Mustang. I don’t have a tattoo. Are you sure that’s about me?’” he joked.

As for why they split, Josh kept it classy: “We were both very private and we realized we were better as friends… She’s the best.”

Some exes block each other. Others become pop culture lore.