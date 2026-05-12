Sebastian Stan breaks silence on joining ‘The Batman: Part II’

Sebastian Stan is officially stepping deeper into the superhero multiverse chaos – and yes, Marvel fans are already clutching their vibranium.

Months after rumours started flying that the former Winter Soldier actor would join The Batman: Part II, Sebastian is finally talking about the project… and he sounds all-in.

Speaking to Deadline, the actor admitted the film won’t exactly be a walk in Gotham City.

“It will be ‘a challenge, like everything else. I feel like it’s a really ambitious movie and I think if we do it all right — and obviously I’m so excited about Matt Reeves [directing] because he’s been one of my favorites for a long, long time — I really think it’s going to blow people away. It’s going to surprise a lot of people, I think, too.’”

Translation: expectations are high and the gym membership is working overtime.

Sebastian’s trainer, Jason Walsh, added fuel to the internet meltdown after posting an early workout clip on Instagram.

“Can’t explain just how excited we are to be training Sebastian for Batman. This is going to be epic!” he wrote, while also praising the actor as “one of the kindest clients we’ve ever had the opportunity to work with.”

Sebastian also got unexpectedly thoughtful while discussing why superhero stories still hit so hard.

“Obviously there’s a reason why Batman’s been re-occurring for so many years,” he explained, comparing the character’s impact to Spider-Man and the way young audiences connect with outsiders trying to find their place.

Basically, Gotham’s newest recruit already sounds emotionally prepared for the cape.