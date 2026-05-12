 
Geo News

Ansel Elgort hard-launches rumoured fiancée on their first Mother's Day

The 'Fault in Our Stars' actor recently became a first-time father to a baby boy
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 12, 2026

Ansel Elgort hard-launches rumoured fiancée on their first Mother&apos;s Day
Ansel Elgort celebrates his partner and the mother of his newborn child on Mother's Day

Ansel Elgort is introducing the mother of his newborn child to the world.

The West Side Story star celebrated Mother’s Day by honouring his partner after the couple became first time parents to a baby boy earlier this year. Taking to his Instagram on Monday, May 11, Elgort revealed his rumoured fiancée’s identity as he shared pictures from their journey so far.

“Happy Mother's Day my Miona,” Elgort captioned the 11-slide carousel post.

The post featured a series of candid family moments, including pregnancy photos, sweet snapshots of Miona with baby Neo, and a clip of Elgort speaking fluent Japanese as the pair doted on their infant son together.

Miona is wearing what looked like a diamond engagement ring in several of the photos. Elgort, however, was not seen wearing a wedding band.

Ansel Elgort hard-launches rumoured fiancée on their first Mothers Day
Ansel Elgort hard-launches rumoured fiancée on their first Mothers Day

The Fault in Our Stars actor first confirmed he had become a father back in February, weeks after he was spotted walking through New York City carrying a newborn.

At the time, he opened up about the life-changing experience of parenthood on Instagram, calling fatherhood “exhilarating, exhausting, it’s everything and more.”

“The present feels more present and the future brighter,” continued Elgort. He wakes us up all night and yet I’ve never felt stronger during the day. He goes from crying to laughing, expressing everything he feels and it’s freed me to do the same.”

The Baby Driver star previously appeared to soft-launch Miona with a video in which her voice — and several others — could be heard in Japanese. 

Niall Horan finally announces 'Dinner Party' North American 2027 Tour dates
Niall Horan finally announces 'Dinner Party' North American 2027 Tour dates
Who is the 'American Idol' Season 24 winner?
Who is the 'American Idol' Season 24 winner?
‘Michael' leaves Elvis Presley biopic behind
‘Michael' leaves Elvis Presley biopic behind
Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin does foody gesture on Mother's Day
Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin does foody gesture on Mother's Day
Pete Davidson takes jab at Lizzo over weight loss
Pete Davidson takes jab at Lizzo over weight loss
Natalie Portman is clearly impressed by Europe's most lavish train
Natalie Portman is clearly impressed by Europe's most lavish train
Blake Lively's costar brings up ‘It Ends With Us' controversial birthing scene
Blake Lively's costar brings up ‘It Ends With Us' controversial birthing scene
Jennifer Harmon dies: Broadway, ‘One Life to Live' actress was 82
Jennifer Harmon dies: Broadway, ‘One Life to Live' actress was 82