Ansel Elgort hard-launches rumoured fiancée on their first Mother's Day

Ansel Elgort celebrates his partner and the mother of his newborn child on Mother's Day

Ansel Elgort is introducing the mother of his newborn child to the world.

The West Side Story star celebrated Mother’s Day by honouring his partner after the couple became first time parents to a baby boy earlier this year. Taking to his Instagram on Monday, May 11, Elgort revealed his rumoured fiancée’s identity as he shared pictures from their journey so far.

“Happy Mother's Day my Miona,” Elgort captioned the 11-slide carousel post.

The post featured a series of candid family moments, including pregnancy photos, sweet snapshots of Miona with baby Neo, and a clip of Elgort speaking fluent Japanese as the pair doted on their infant son together.

Miona is wearing what looked like a diamond engagement ring in several of the photos. Elgort, however, was not seen wearing a wedding band.

The Fault in Our Stars actor first confirmed he had become a father back in February, weeks after he was spotted walking through New York City carrying a newborn.

At the time, he opened up about the life-changing experience of parenthood on Instagram, calling fatherhood “exhilarating, exhausting, it’s everything and more.”

“The present feels more present and the future brighter,” continued Elgort. He wakes us up all night and yet I’ve never felt stronger during the day. He goes from crying to laughing, expressing everything he feels and it’s freed me to do the same.”

The Baby Driver star previously appeared to soft-launch Miona with a video in which her voice — and several others — could be heard in Japanese.