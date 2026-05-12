Martin Short tells Catherine O'Hara he's 'madly in love' with her in new doc

Short and O'Hara go back to the '70s during their days on the comedy sketch show 'SCTV'

Martin Short got to tell Catherine O’Hara how he really felt about her before her sudden death earlier this year.

The late Schitt’s Creek actress appears posthumously in the new Netflix documentary, Marty, Life Is Short, which premiered on May 12. The documentary takes a deep dive into Short’s life and career, with appearances from some of Hollywood’s biggest names including Steve Martin, Eugene Levy, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

In one part of the documentary, the comedian, 76, confessed he was “madly in love” with O’Hara — who was 71 when she passed away on January 30, 2026. Sitting next to each other, the longtime friends reflected on their years together, revisiting a bond that stretches back to their days on the sketch comedy show SCTV in the 70s-80s.

“Am I madly in love with Catherine? Yes,” says the Only Murders in the Building actor, drawing laughter from O’Hara.

Martin noted it wasn’t just him. “Every guy was,” he added.

The Home Alone actress, clearly flustered by the compliment, responded with a simple, “No.”

“It’s true,” Short insisted, before O’Hara sweetly replied, “I love Marty.”

Short was deeply devoted to his wife, Nancy Dolman, for 30 years before her death in 2010 from ovarian cancer. O’Hara, meanwhile, was married to director Bo Welch at the time of her death.

In the doc, the Beetlejuice alum admitted that when she and Welch went through a rough patch, they used Short and Dolman’s example as what they wanted their marriage to look like.

Short reacted to seeing O’Hara in his documentary after her death, telling CBS Sunday Morning, “Catherine was like a sister to me. There was no one more brilliant. There was no one sweeter. And there was no one funnier.”