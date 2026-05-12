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Jennifer Aniston shuts down Lisa Kudrow feud rumours

Jennifer Aniston’s team responds to Lisa Kudrow rift speculation
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 12, 2026

Jennifer Aniston shuts down Lisa Kudrow feud rumours
Jennifer Aniston shuts down Lisa Kudrow feud rumours

Could there be any more unnecessary friendship panic?

Friends fans were sent into full detective mode this week after rumours started swirling about an alleged fallout between Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. 

Thankfully, it sounds like the internet may have done what it does best: dramatically overreact.

According to Jennifer’s representative, reports claiming there’s tension between the longtime co-stars have been blown way out of proportion. 

The actress’s team reportedly denied there’s any bad blood between the two women, despite online chatter suggesting otherwise.

The speculation appears to have picked up steam after recent interviews featuring Lisa Kudrow, with some fans reading a little too deeply into her comments and body language – because apparently everyone online now has a PhD in celebrity friendship analysis.

Still, insiders close to the situation say there’s no feud, no icy silence, and definitely no real-life reboot of Rachel vs. Phoebe happening behind the scenes.

Jennifer, meanwhile, has been busy juggling work on the upcoming season of The Morning Show along with her ever-scrutinized personal life, while Lisa continues to stay active with her own projects.

At this point, the only thing keeping the “rift” alive seems to be the internet’s refusal to let two famous women simply exist without inventing drama around them.

So no, Central Perk isn’t closing anytime soon.

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