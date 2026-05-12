Sebastian Stan confirms girlfriend Annabelle Wallis is pregnant

Sebastian Stan says he wants to 'be a good dad' and he is 'feeling the responsibility' of fatherhood

Sebastian Stan is opening up about stepping into fatherhood for the first time as he and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis prepare to welcome their baby.

TMZ broke the news in April that Wallis is pregnant after the actress was seen with a growing bump in New York City. Now, in a new interview with Deadline published May 11 while promoting his film Fjord, Stan reflected on how real life is starting to mirror art.

In the drama, the Winter Soldier actor plays a father forced to confront questions about responsibility and judgment in a tight-knit community. Off-screen, those themes are hitting closer to home than ever.

“I want to be a good dad,” Stan told Deadline.

The Marvel star went on to speak more openly about the pressure he feels as he prepares for parenthood. “I’m feeling the responsibility of being a good father. And not to mention a good man. I’m 43 and I feel, in a lot of ways, I’m just starting to learn now. It’s just crazy to me,” Stan admitted, revealing that he has picked up an interest in reading books about masculinity, “no matter what the point of view is.”

The Avengers: Endgame alum also gave a rare glimpse into his life with the Peaky Blinders actress, revealing the couple enjoy winding down with British TV.

“Oh, my god! What is the show that my girlfriend [and] I watch all the time where you’re watching other people watch TV? Gogglebox! It’s hilarious,” he said.

Stan, 43, and Wallis, 41, have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye since they began dating in 2022.