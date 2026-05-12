Meghan Markle finally addresses viral 'Suits' reunion buzz

Suits fans just got a heartbreaking update.

Rumours started flying this week that Meghan Markle could make a surprise return to Suits for a possible reunion film, but the Duchess of Sussex wasted zero time shutting it down.

A representative for Meghan confirmed to E! News on May 11 that there is “no truth” to the speculation. Translation: the internet got ahead of itself again.

The buzz started Suits creator Aaron Korsh previously teased the idea of revisiting the hit legal drama. Ahead of the premiere of Suits LA in 2024, he told Entertainment Weekly, “I was very satisfied with the way Suits ended, and at some point, we might do a Suits movie, and that could be fun.”

He later added the idea was “not an insane notion for us to someday do that.” Which, naturally, was all fans needed to launch themselves into full conspiracy-board mode.

Still, Meghan stepping back into Rachel Zane’s heels was always a long shot. She left the series in 2017 shortly after getting engaged to Prince Harry and has repeatedly spoken about moving on from acting.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up,” Meghan said during the couple’s BBC engagement interview. “I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter, right?”

So while a Suits movie may still happen someday, don’t expect Meghan to be billing hours at Pearson Specter Litt again anytime soon.