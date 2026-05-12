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Chance Crawford sets record straight on 'Gossip Girl' dating rumours

'The Boys' star opens up about his early success on 'Gossip Girl' for six years
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 12, 2026

Chance Crawford sets record straight on &apos;Gossip Girl&apos; dating rumours
Crawford starred as Nate Archibald opposite Blake Lively and Leighton Meester 

Chance Crawford is finally setting the record straight on one of Gossip Girl’s longest-running off-screen rumours.

During a new appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast on May 11, the 40-year-old actor — who played Nate Archibald, aka the ‘golden boy of the Upper East Side’ — revealed that while sparks may have flown around the hit CW teen drama, he never dated any of his main co-stars, including Blake Lively or Leighton Meester.

“Yeah, there’s things that happen or connections that happen,” Crawford said, before clarifying, “I never dated anyone on the show.”

That said, the set still proved to be a social hotspot.

“There’s a lot of guest stars and people in the orbit of the show that you’d meet through other friends even,” explained The Boys star. “And I remember that was a way to meet people.”

Of course, Crawford’s co-stars weren’t as immune to on-set romance. Blake Lively and Penn Badgley famously dated from 2007 to 2010, while Leighton Meester and Sebastian Stan were together from 2008 to 2010.

As for Crawford, he has reportedly been dating model Kelsey Merritt, 29, since last year. 

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