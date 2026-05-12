John Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt obsession is adorable

John Krasinski may have mastered the art of staying quiet in A Quiet Place, but when it comes to supporting Emily Blunt, the man is all feelings and zero chill.

The actor got emotional while celebrating Emily receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30 – and honestly, he was not even pretending to hold it together.

“It was very moving for them. Certainly moving for me,” John told E! News. “I cry at anything, so I was tearing up the whole time.”

The ceremony turned into a full-on Hollywood family reunion, with Stanley Tucci, Meryl Streep, Dwayne Johnson and Matt Damon all showing up to celebrate Emily’s career.

John called it an “old Hollywood vibe,” adding that ceremonies like this “don’t happen very much anymore.”

But the internet’s favourite detail? John once admitted he’s watched The Devil Wears Prada an absolutely unhinged number of times.

“There was one day when it was on, and I said it was so good and Emily said, ‘Have you seen this movie?’” John recalled. “I said, ‘A lot of times.’ She said, ‘That’s so sweet, but how many times?’ … I said, ‘Like 75.’”

At one point, he even panic-switched the channel when Emily walked in. “She looked at me like, ‘Were you just watching p**n?’” he joked, adding it was probably “better” than admitting he was re–watching The Devil Wears Prada again.

Honestly? Miranda Priestly would approve of this level of commitment.