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Noah Wyle left cast stunned during unexpected on set incident

Noah Wyle experienced an unexpected behind the scenes moment while filming 'The Pitt'
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 12, 2026

Noah Wyle left cast stunned during unexpected on set incident
Noah Wyle left cast stunned during unexpected on set incident

Noah Wyle experienced an unexpected behind the scenes moment while filming The Pitt after a normal day on set suddenly turned stressful for one of his co stars.

The incident happened during the filming of a crowded hospital sequence involving Laetitia Hollard, who plays nursing graduate Emma Nolan in the series.

The actress was moving around on the set while staying in character and repeatedly brushed her elbow against objects in the tight filming space.

At first, she paid little attention to it and continued working through the scene.

However, the situation changed in no time when she noticed blood nearby during a pause between takes.

Because the show is filled with fake injuries and medical effects, she thought at first that it was part of the set dressing before realising that she actually cut herself.

Wyle quickly noticed what happened and calmly stepped in to help. According to Hollard, the actor immediately shifted into “doctor mode” and started cleaning the injury with medical supplies available on set.

The actress later shared that the moment strangely felt like a real scene from the show itself because everyone around her suddenly reacted like hospital staff.

A real nurse eventually arrived to check the injury, while Wyle joked that unlike his character, he was only pretending to be a doctor.

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