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Lisa Kudrow shares unsettling concern amid feud rumours with Jennifer Aniston

Lisa Kudrow says she sometimes felt overlooked during the Friends' success
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 12, 2026

Lisa Kudrow shares unsettling concern amid feud rumours with Jennifer Aniston
Lisa Kudrow shares unsettling concern amid feud rumours with Jennifer Aniston

Lisa Kudrow has shared her worries about artificial intelligence becoming more common in Hollywood, especially when it comes to actors’ digital images being used in the future.

The Friends icon admitted that she feels nervous about the idea of studios using her likeness after her death.

While speaking in a recent interview, Kudrow explained that while she understands AI can be a useful tool, she becomes uncomfortable when technology is used to create content that can later be sold or controlled without proper limits.

The actress’ concerns grew stronger after working on The Comeback, where her character Valerie is used in an AI generated sitcom storyline.

Kudrow continued saying that the situations like that make her think more seriously about how technology may affect actors and their identities.

She also spoke openly about ageing in Hollywood and revealed she recently tried Botox for the first time at age 60 but may not continue after experiencing irritation.

At the same time, the No Good Deed star added that she feels excited to take on older roles in the future.

The Hollywood icon also reflected on her time filming Friends, saying she sometimes felt overlooked during the show’s success.

Lisa additionally recalled difficult moments behind the scenes involving harsh comments from writers during live audience recordings.

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