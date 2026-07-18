Princess Andre gives befitting response to Lee Andrews' adoption claims

Katie is reportedly being urged by friends to take a major step and finally leave her husband.

Katie Price's children, Princess and Junior Andre, have candidly admitted that their mother's tell-all Sky documentary put them 'in an awkward position.'

The former glamour model,48, opened up about her life in the four-part documentary series Katie Price: Nothing to Hide was released on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

The siblings also appeared in the series and have now spoken about the emotional strain it paced on them.

They made the candid comments in the first episode from the third series of The Princess Diaries, which features Katie, after executives overturned her 'ban'.

In one clip, Princess said: ‘The new documentary put us in an awkward position.

‘We love both our parents and want to be there for them.’

Princess also revealed on camera that she has never met her mother Katie's new husband, Lee Andrews, despite the self-proclaimed multi-millionaire, 42, previously claiming he had adopted his partner's five children.

She said: ‘I’ve never met him, mums love life stories are extreme and I don’t even follow it myself.

‘As long as she is happy then I’m happy.’

Meanwhile, it has now been reported that, after Lee Andrews, his father, Peter Andrews, has also been placed in the same Dubai prison on suspicion of fraud.

Amid the ongoing drama, Katie is reportedly being urged by friends to take a major step and finally leave her husband.