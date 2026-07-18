Hollywood 'accuses' Emmy of 'chasing buzz': Report

Hollywood A-listers dub Emmy nominations as 'rigged'

Meghan Markle’s first-ever Emmy nomination is making headlines–but not everyone in Hollywood is applauding.

Her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, landed a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lifestyle Program, even as the streaming giant has reportedly decided not to move forward with a third reason.

That contrast has quickly become the biggest talking point in entertainment circles.

“The Emmys have been accused of chasing buzz instead of excellence for years,” one television insider told Rob Shutter. “This nomination won’t silence those critics—it hands them fresh ammunition.”

According to insiders, Meghan’s global profile may have played a bigger role than the show’s critical or cultural impact.

“Award shows are fighting for attention,” another insider said. “Putting Meghan Markle on the red carpet guarantees global coverage. That’s a bigger win for the Emmys than recognizing a series that never became a cultural phenomenon.”

The fact that Netflix is not continuing the series has only added to the debate.

“If this was truly Emmy-caliber television, why wasn’t Netflix doing everything possible to keep it alive?” one veteran producer asked. “That’s the question everyone in town is asking.”

Meghan, meanwhile, celebrated the nomination on social media, thanking her team for the recognition. But behind the scenes, insiders say the real conversation is not about whether she will win.

“Nobody’s debating the show,” one source added. “They’re debating the credibility of the Emmys. Every awards season there’s one nomination that leaves Hollywood scratching its head. This year’s conversation is Meghan.”

Whether the nomination proves the critics wrong or fuels an even bigger debate, one thing is certain: Meghan has once again become the center of Hollywood’s hottest awards-season conversation.