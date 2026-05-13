Buckingham Palace shares update amid Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's new ban

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s stance had been made perfectly clear in a statement about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s status in the royal family.

Even with the removal of the royal style, titles and honours along with the eviction from Royal Lodge, the ex-prince has continued to cause trouble for the Firm as new revelations come out against him in the Epstein files.

Moreover, his antics have not helped his case, only fuelling the uproar against him and bringing the head towards the royals as well. Now, the City of London have moved towards taking a big decision and “bring forward a motion of censure – a formal expression of our disapproval” against Andrew.

While the motion was issued, Palace moved the attention to the event hosted by the King and Queen, and also give honour to the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester for their duties.

“This afternoon, The King and Queen hosted a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. Their Majesties were joined by The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester,” the message read.

“Over the course of each year, over 30,000 guests are invited to attend a Garden Party, usually in recognition of public service, and are nominated by organisations including the Armed Forces, the NHS and a wide range of charities.”

It appears that the Palace will not be acknowledging any motions against Andrew unless required as there is an active investigation taking place against him by several forces on multiple claims.

A City of London Corporation spokesperson said that they wrote to Andrew to “formally relinquish his Freedom of the City of London” but he didn’t respond. Hence, the elected members of their Policy and Resources Committee have agreed to bring forward the motion despite it being a ceremonial honour.

The Freedom, which allows its recipients to walk sheep over London Bridge, is typically awarded to individuals nominated by corporation councillors.