James Middleton puts an end to Queen Camilla, Princess Kate speculation

Queen Camilla had extended an invitation to Princess Kate’s brother, James, following rumours of a silent rift between the two royal women.

However, it seems that there is no drama as James Middleton was given an honour of attending a key reception hosted by the Queen Consort for cancer-detecting dogs at Clarence House on Tuesday.

Following the meeting, James penned a note to for Camilla and their joint efforts to highlight an important cause.

“Such an honour to be hosted by The Queen and witness some of the world’s leading Medical Detection Dogs in action @medicaldetectiondogs,” James wrote. “We heard about the Charity’s incredible new AI-driven E-Nose technology. Data collected from these dogs is being used to train AI-powered “electronic noses” developed with Dr Andreas Mershin that can replicate canine diagnostics.”

He added, “Bio Detection Dogs are revolutionising early cancer screening. They’re not just changing lives… they’re saving them.”

There is a long ongoing speculation about an internal dispute between Queen Consort and the future Queen owing to their differing personalities. Camilla is “outgoing” while Kate is “controlled and cautious”.

Moreover, sources have previously claimed that Camilla is not happy about how Princess Kate steals her spotlight during important event. There were certain remarks that the King’s wife passed about Kate, which automatically lead to icy relations behind the scenes.

Although, given how James was given a warm reception, it seems that the rift is a mere speculation.