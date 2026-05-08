Hantavirus explained: Symptoms, spread, how to stay safe

Hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship has raised the alarm regarding rodent-borne viruses.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has shared key information people should know to protect themselves from the virus.

The global health body shared an explanatory video on X, stating, “Hantaviruses are zoonotic viruses that naturally infect rodents and can occasionally spread to people.”

Here’s what you need to know about Hantavirus:

What is Hantavirus?

Hantaviruses are a group of viruses that naturally infect rodents and can sometimes infect humans. The group of viruses is present in some rodent species across Europe, the Americas and Asia. The disease varies by virus type and location.

How does the Hantavirus spread?

People usually get infected through contact with infected rodents or their urine, droppings or saliva. Limited human-to-human transmission is also possible and has been documented in some outbreaks.

Early symptoms of Hantavirus

Early symptoms of Hantavirus feel like a common illness and can appear between one and eight weeks after infection..

Fever

Headache

Stomach Pain

Muscle aches

Nausea

Vomiting

It can also cause severe illness in some rare cases.

How to prevent Hantavirus?

Preventing hantavirus is simple and can be done by

Keeping living and work spaces clean

Sealing openings where rodents can enter

Storing food securely

Using safe cleaning methods if rodent droppings are present

There is no licensed antiviral treatment or vaccine for hantavirus; however, early intensive and supportive care can make a huge difference in saving lives.