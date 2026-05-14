King Charles headed for second community visit after Kate’s busy day

King Charles made a second significant visit to Golders Green, meeting members of the Jewish community following a series of recent antisemitic attacks that have shaken the area.

The visit marked the monarch’s second public engagement of the day after attending celebrations for the National Youth Music Theatre in London.

Under tight security and a temporary media blackout until after his departure, the King visited country’s leading health and social care charities.

During the visit, Charles met representatives from the local Jewish community, including charity leaders and residents affected by rising antisemitism.

He also privately spoke with two men who were stabbed during a violent attack in the area last month.

After meeting community figures inside Jewish Care, the King stepped out onto the high street, where he greeted local residents who had gathered to welcome him.

Many described his presence as a powerful show of solidarity during an increasingly difficult period for British Jews.

Community leaders said the visit carried enormous emotional significance, particularly amid growing fears following recent attacks targeting Jewish people across the UK.

“We are proud to be British,” one message shared during the visit read, thanking the King for standing with the community.

One of the victims, Mr Shine, who was stabbed in the neck during the incident outside a bus stop, later described the encounter as profoundly moving.

He added that the visit felt “extremely important” for the entire Jewish community, saying: “We feel we have a genuine friend in the King.”

The monarch later stopped outside the well-known Grodz bakery, where he was presented with a traditional loaf of challah bread.