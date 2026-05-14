Queen rushed to hospital after health scare

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, 86, has been taken to hospitalised after health emergency, a spokesperson for the royal court has confirmed.

Sharing update on the the Danish royal's health, the representative said in a statement that she is being treated for Angina at Rigshospitalet hospital and is "tired" and in "good spirits."

As pere the statement, the queen, who abdicated in 2024 and passed the throne to her firstborn son Frederik, will remain under observation over the weekend.

The former sovereign reigned in the Scandinavian country for 52 years before leaving the the throne for her eldest son, Frederik, in January 2024.

Margrethe has faced multiple health problems in recent years. The Queen was previously hospitalised last year.

In 2025, Queen Margarethe was admitted to the hospital with an undisclosed illness. At the time, the royal household stated that she was admitted to Rigshospitalet for "observation as a precaution".

After being admitted on 8 May, Queen Margrethe returned to Fredensborg Palace on 10 May when she was discharged from the hospital.

Queen Margarethe has had a busy royal timetable of late, with her latest royal outing alongside her daughter-in-law, Queen Mary, resulting in the former monarch having to exchange a stern word with the reigning Queen.

The royal family, also including Mary's husband, King Frederik, and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, was seen outside Fredensborg Palace to attend a concert by the Royal Life Guards Music Corps for Margrethe's 86th birthday.