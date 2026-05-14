Princess Kate cooks up 'the power of connection' with Italian families

For her final engagement in northern Italy, the Princess of Wales revealed her culinary side, stepping behind the counter to prepare tortelli, a traditional pasta dish beloved in the nearby city of Reggio Emilia.

The visit took place on May 14 at Agriturismo Al Vigneto, a rural farm stay in Parma known for celebrating food, nature, and intergenerational traditions.

While revealing her inner “Rezdora,” she joked about her own kitchen efforts back home, saying: “When I do this at home it’s without a big bowl and it goes everywhere. It’s a good workout,” as she kneaded dough alongside local chefs.

Speaking later, he praised her natural flair in the kitchen, saying: “I have shown many people how to do this exactly right and she was very good at it. She is a natural Rezdora.”

“This visit perfectly captures the power of connection across generations,” a palace spokesperson noted.

“By taking part in local traditions and learning from families directly, the Princess highlights how shared experiences can strengthen communities and support children’s healthy development.”

Earlier in the day, the future queen visited Scuola Salvador Allende, where she joined the school’s morning assembly and spent time learning more about the celebrated Reggio Emilia Approach to early childhood education.

Sharing moments from the visit on Instagram, the Princess of Wales reflected on the experience, writing about listening to children speak about “what they want to explore, build, and discover together,” while also spending time in the school’s outdoor garden spaces.

Kate also highlighted the importance of intergenerational learning, posting about working alongside parents and grandparents who help care for the school allotment.

Describing nature as “the third teacher,” she praised the way children learn through shared outdoor experiences.

Later, the Princess shared a second video from her visit to REMIDA, a creative recycling centre where discarded materials from local businesses are transformed into educational tools and artistic projects for children.

Captioning the post “Recycling for creativity,” Kate explored how everyday objects can inspire imagination.

The cheerful video captured several heartwarming moments, including the Princess laughing and playing with children as they explored the colourful recycled materials together.