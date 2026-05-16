Kim Kardashian’s 'role' in shocking prison release case unleashed

After nearly three decades behind bars, three execution dates, and even three “final meals,” Richard Glossip is finally out of prison – and Kim Kardashian’s name is back in the legal headlines again.

The 63-year-old walked out of custody Thursday after an Oklahoma judge set his bond at $500,000 in the long-running 1997 motel murder case involving Barry Van Treeses. His release comes while he awaits a new trial, not an exoneration.

Film producer and justice advocate Scott Budnick said on Instagram that Kardashian “GRACIOUSLY paid for” the bond, continuing her years-long public support of Glossip’s fight.

Visibly emotional, Glossip stepped out with his wife, Lea Glossip, saying simply: “I’m just thankful for my wife and my attorneys. Just thankful,” adding, “It’s overwhelming, but it’s amazing at the same time.”

But the legal story is far from over. Prosecutors still plan to retry him for first-degree murder, though they have confirmed the death penalty is off the table.

Glossip was originally convicted after being accused of orchestrating the killing, while Justin Sneed admitted carrying it out and testified against him.

He has consistently denied involvement, and the case has faced years of scrutiny over witness credibility and evidence handling.

In 2025, the US Supreme Court overturned his conviction, ruling he did not receive a fair trial after false testimony concerns surfaced.

The SKIMS mogul has publicly backed his case before, writing on X that Glossip “deserves a full pardon.”

For now, Glossip is out – but still under strict conditions including electronic monitoring, travel limits, and substance restrictions. As his attorney Donald Knight put it: “Mr. Glossip now has the chance to taste freedom while his defense team continues to pursue justice on his behalf.”

A rare pause in a 29-year legal marathon – but not the end.