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Kiefer Sutherland cancels U.S. tour amid ‘very low' ticket sales

Kiefer Sutherland fourth studio album, Grey, is set to release on May 29
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 16, 2026

Kiefer Sutherland cancels U.S. tour amid ‘very low&apos; ticket sales

Kiefer Sutherland has pulled the plug on the U.S. leg of his Love Will Bring You Home Tour, citing disappointing ticket sales in a candid message to fans.

“With great disappointment I am going to have to cancel the US leg of my tour due /to very low ticket sales,” the 59-year-old actor and musician wrote on Instagram May 15.

“I don’t think it’s fair to the people who have bought tickets, or the venues, to play to half empty houses.”

Sutherland, who has been performing across Europe, assured fans that refunds will be available at the point of purchase and expressed hope to return to U.S. stages “at a more suitable time.”

The announcement came just weeks before the release of his fourth studio album, Grey, due May 29.

In a statement on his website, Sutherland described the project as his most personal to date.

“The songs were written and recorded over a two year period from 2024 to 2026. In many ways these songs mark a growth for me personally, as I wrote less about observations and more about personal feelings that I have been navigating in my own life.”

Known globally for his Emmy winning role on 24 and his turn as president in Designated Survivor, Sutherland has carved out a parallel career in Americana music. 

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