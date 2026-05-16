Palace shares update as Prince William reaches milestone ahead of FA Cup final

The future British monarch, Prince William, has been honoured for his milestone achievement as he arrived to watch FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester City.

The 43-year-old Prince has received a special gift to mark 20 years as President of the Football Association (FA).

To commemorate his anniversary, the prince visited England boss Thomas Tuchel and his backroom staff at St George's Park to meet the "team behind the team" supporting England’s World Cup campaign.

William met coaches, analysts and medical teams, as he saw how Mr Tuchel shaped his tactics and looked after players ahead of the major tournament.

He was then presented with an England shirt with the number 20 on the back, commemorating his 20 years of dedication to the institution.

England kick off their World Cup on June 17 against Croatia - who knocked them out of the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 - in Texas.

He's in Wembley to celebrate his own personal milestone. He Will hand out the prestigious trophy to the victors.

Kensington Palace has shared update on the future monarch's trip on its official Instagram Story with an image of the trophy.

William is expected to follow in his father's very recent footsteps and make the transatlantic trip to support his home nation on football's biggest stage.

The Prince of Wales assumed the position in 2006, taking over from his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who himself held the role for five years.

When accepting the role at the FA some 20 years ago, the prince said: "I am really excited to be taking up this role. Football is a game I love playing and watching.

"It is also the national sport and generates extraordinary passions among millions of people."

"I am certain Prince William will be a real asset to the organisation, particularly in his ability to demonstrate the benefits of participation in football to young players."

Handing the responsibilities over, Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, who is known to prefer golf, said: "I am delighted that Prince William will be taking over the Presidency of The FA, a position I have enjoyed holding for the past five years. It has been a pleasure to support The FA in promoting the game nationally and internationally.