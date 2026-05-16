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King Charles' Windsor Horse Show return captured in striking mirrored sunglasses

King Charles greets Windsor crowds with cheerful appearance at Royal Horse Show
By
Iqra Khalid
|

Published May 16, 2026

King Charles&apos; Windsor Horse Show return captured in striking mirrored sunglasses
King Charles' Windsor Horse Show return captured in striking mirrored sunglasses

King Charles was back in his element on Day 3 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, for another lively appearance at one of the royal calendar’s most beloved annual events.

As Patron of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, the King appeared cheerful while greeting visitors and making his way through the crowds gathered in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The event is long associated with the late Queen Elizabeth II’s passion for horses.

One striking photograph from the day captured the monarch wearing amber-tinted sunglasses, the King could be seen greeting well-wishers with smiling faces, outstretched hands and members of the crowd reflected in the mirrored lenses.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were also present accompanied by their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor.

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