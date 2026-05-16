Queen Camilla quietly teams up with Prince William to handle major issue

Queen Camilla is taking a tough stance for the monarchy as King Charles finds himself in a major dilemma after slew of challenges in his reign.

It was believed that Camilla is not the kind of person who holds an opinion in certain matter, but a royal biographer insists that it’s not the case at all. The Queen Consort has been making moves quietly making moves behind Palace moves, which spells bad news for certain members of the royal family.

There is an ongoing speculation over whether Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice will remain a part of the royal fold. Moreover, it also needs to be seen if the Sussexes would keep their royal honours or pe put through the chopping block again.

Camilla has a “ruthless streak” which she keeps “hidden” like the Queen Mother, per royal biographer Christopher Wilson. He explained that she is “every bit as convincing” when she puts on a smile and says the right thing to put people at ease.

However, she knows her role is to support and “protect” her husband, who has a weakness. Charles is “too kind and too forgiving when things go wrong”, an ex-courtier said, noting that the monarch is lucky to have Camilla as his wife.

Hence, Camilla has joined forced with Prince William to urge Charles to take a strict stance over the royal line of succession – removing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Moreover, she is also not afraid of axing the honours of Beatrice and Eugenie as well if it means to save the royal reputation.

“Monarchy is about survival, and Camilla understands that,” the biographer said.

“She’s read the history books and knows how, when the House of Windsor was brought to its knees in 1936 with the Abdication of King Edward VII.”

She is the one who has lit the fire in Charles to be a “successful wartime monarch who did a great double-act with Prime Minister Winston Churchill”.