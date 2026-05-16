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King Charles rushes to support troops after tragic Windsor loss

Royal Windsor Horse Show continues in silence as King’s Troop display cancelled
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 16, 2026

King Charles rushes to support troops after tragic Windsor loss
King Charles rushed to support troops after tragic Windsor loss

The King expressed that he was “shocked and saddened” following the death of a member of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery after a tragic fall during the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday evening.

According to Thames Valley Police, the soldier sustained serious injuries after the incident and, despite receiving immediate treatment, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The soldier’s next of kin have been informed.

A statement issued on behalf of His Majesty said that although the King and other members of the Royal Family were present at the arena at the time, they were not made aware of the severity of the situation until later.

“The monarch will be in touch with the family to share his personal condolences,” Buckingham Palace said.

He later met members of The King’s Troop on Saturday morning, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, in a show of support following the devastating news.

The tragedy has cast a sombre shadow over the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which is continuing as planned but without The King’s Troop display.

Chief Superintendent Michael Loebenberg of Thames Valley Police confirmed that officers are not treating the death as suspicious, but said enquiries are ongoing. 

“We are appealing for anyone with information or material relating to the sad death of a military rider to please get in touch,” he said.

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