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Princess Kate good news has Palace team springing into action

Kate Middleton gives major relief to King Charles: 'Power of monarchy' on display
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 17, 2026

Princess Kate good news has Palace team springing into action
Princess Kate good news has Palace team springing into action

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, returned to the UK with delightful news for King Charles and his reign. 

The past few years have been pretty tough for the royal family. From health scares to embarrassing scandals, the monarch and his key allies suffered setbacks.

But, apparently, the tables have turned. The members of the British royal family demonstrated to the world their ability to draw huge crowds.

First, King Charles and Queen Camilla garnered attention with their historic US trip.

Now, Princess Kate left her fans and well-wishers in Italy mesmerised. It was the future Queen's first overseas royal tour after cancer treatment, and she clearly nailed it. 

With her early childhood project, the doting mother of George, Charlotte, and Louis showcased that she is loved like her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, which must be delightful for the Palace. 

Speaking of it, royal expert Jennie Bond shared with The Mirror, "The extraordinary glamour and youthful star quality that the Princess brings to any event has been somewhat missing during her absence."

She believes that Princess Kate's PR team is springing into action and thinking of another mega trip.

The royal commentator said, "The PR team will not, of course, be putting any pressure on Catherine, but they must be hoping that the success of this trip to Italy is a precursor to more overseas tours, flying the flag for Britain and the British monarchy."

The royal couples, Charles, Camilla, William and Kate are undoubtedly the "stars" of the British royal family, as they have an "extraordinary pulling power of the British monarchy."

Among 10 European monarchies, Jennie claimed that only King Charles and his team draw the "biggest crowds wherever they go."

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