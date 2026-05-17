Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘hidden' agreement with Firm after near-attack

King Charles is understood to keep his distance with his shamed brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor but his actions are considered lenient by the public.

Even though that monarch has cleared his stance on how he feels about the ongoing investigation into the ex-prince and his stern decision to oust him from the royal fold, Charles is unable to shake off the matter completely.

The link between Andrew and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been haunting the royal family and their work since the harrowing sex offence against minor allegations first came out. According to royal experts, Charles will not be able to ditch Andrew and would have to support him “privately” for “as long as he can”.

Andrew’s protection team consists of ex-police protection officers paid by the monarch himself, rather than through the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, per The i Paper.

“Charles wants to be seen as having cut Andrew off. But he hasn’t cut him off,” the former Lib Dem minister and royal author Norman Baker said.

“He’s giving him somewhere to live and he is paying for security, as far as we can tell,” he added. “He’s making sure Andrew has a reasonably comfortable lifestyle – far more comfortable that most of the country.”