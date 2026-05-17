Prince William heated arguments with King Charles exposed: 'Seek help'

Prince William, with his anger issues report, has been reminding people of his estranged brother Prince Harry's shocking claims.

It has been claimed that the Prince of Wales has raised concerns about his 'temper' among Palace aides, especially keeping in mind his future position as monarch, which requires a diplomatic approach.

Royal author Christopher Andersen claimed in his book, Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will be Queen, William's anger raised alarm bells for his father, King Charles.

He even raised his voice during heated arguments with his cancer-stricken father, said a palace insider.

"William is capable of great bellowing tantrums," said the writer.

In his new book, he quoted a former Highgrove staff member, who said, "When he gets frustrated, (William) does resort to shouting" at the monarch.

The staffer added, "William has a huge, booming voice. Much louder than his father's, so it's not something you soon forget."

As per Radar, officials in royal circles are anxious about the monarchy's future because William is quite reactive when he gets frustrated.

"The monarchy depends heavily on diplomacy, patience and self-control, and people around him know those qualities will be tested even more once he is king," the source said.

The father of George, Charlotte and Louis has been advised to seek medical help in order to manage his stress and anger.

For the unversed, Prince Harry also shared details of his alleged physical fight with William in an old bombshell interview.