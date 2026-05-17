Palace takes U-turn on pregnant Princess Eugenie amid charity row

Buckingham Palace appears to have taken a rather speedy step for the King’s two nieces as trouble presents itself from around the corner for the royals once again.

The King, who is “reluctant” to cut off his beloved nieces, does not want the York princesses to suffer owing to their parents’ sins. Hence constitutional expert Dr Craig Prescott, said that “as a sign of support” that “they still have one foot in the Royal Family”.

Charles’s public congratulations to Eugenie on her third pregnancy via the Palace had been an indicator that the they are part of the fold.

Although, after the Charity Commission revealed earlier this week that it is investigating spending at a charity co-founded by Eugenie in 2017, the Anti-Slavery Collective, the air seemed to have shifted, albeit only slightly.

Buckingham Palace declined to make a comment when asked for one on the matter concerning Eugenie via The i Paper. Meanwhile, the charity has not yet responded.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice had barely taken a sigh of relief with a new report seemed to have brought them back to square one in the public eye. This naturally means a fresh headache for the royal team as they are already struggling with optics ever since the Epstein files were released.

Apart from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, the royals are still pretty much attached to a possible controversy much to King Charles’s dismay.