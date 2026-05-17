Princess Charlotte ready to pave way for new royal era: ‘different path'

Princess Charlotte, who had shown her confident streak and a knack for royal duties, appears to have some big changes coming her way.

The 11-year-old royal has captured hearts of royal fans during many public events. Experts believe that the only daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate would be carving out a path of her own by the looks of it.

William and Catherine are likely to support whatever Charlotte would decide, but before that happens, they have been lucky to have the “special privilege” of guiding their daughter how to manoeuvre challenges in life.

“William and Catherine will, I’m sure, do their very best to allow Charlotte to spread her wings and experience other aspects of life outside the royal bubble before she decides on her destiny,” royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror.

“This is a new era, with a slimmed-down monarchy, and if it turns out that Charlotte simply can’t bear the thought of life as a working royal, I think her parents will find a way to let her forge a different path.”

She explained that guiding Charlotte through childhood to adolescence has turned her into the confident young girl she is today.

“Catherine can share so much with her sons, of course, but there are aspects of a young girl’s life that a mum can perhaps identify with in a way that’s tough for a dad.”