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Prince William closes Beatrice, Eugenie chapter: 'No future'

Will King Charles' support save Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie future?
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 17, 2026

Prince William closes Beatrice, Eugenie chapter: &apos;No future&apos;
Prince William concludes Beatrice, Eugenie chapter: 'No future'

Prince William will not change his stance on the York household, and the future King seems to resent giving Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie any royal roles.

The Prince of Wales has 'closed' the royal chapter of his cousin sisters as he decided not to give 'mixed signals' about the monarchy's policy to the public.

According to Radar, William "believes there has to be a very visible and consistent separation between the institution and anyone connected to that fallout, even indirectly."

The future monarch thinks that including the Princesses in major royal gatherings and their sighting with key royal figures will "blur the boundaries" that the firm has spent years establishing.

Despite King Charles' soft corner for his nieces, the Prince stood with his strong stance for the sake of the monarchy's stable future. 

"William has already reached the conclusion that there is simply no realistic future in which Beatrice and Eugenie return as senior working royals under his reign," the report stated.

During his reign, the Prince of Wales aims to implement change, primarily by excluding controversial members of the royal family from returning to the fold.

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