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Prince Edward receives bad news about line of succession position: ‘unfair'

Royal family ‘delayed’ decision delivers fresh blow to Prince Edward
By
A. Akmal
|

Published May 17, 2026

King Charles’s devoted brother Prince Edward seems to be a loss when it comes to his position in the royal line especially after the big announcement by Buckingham Palace.

The monarch had established it early on in his reign that he would be have a “slimmed-down” monarchy to alleviate the Crown of the additional burden that it takes on. Moreover, given the recent events, the King took a landmark decision to remove his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the royal fold.

However, the shamed ex-prince remains in the line of succession and so does his two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Ardent royalist and columnist Andrew Pierce is now calling to not only remove Andrew but also his two daughters from the line as it is unfair to the hardworking royals of the family, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.

Eugenie is pregnant with her third child, which means that Edward will be moved to 16 in the line to throne from his former spot. And Princess Anne will be moved down to 19th spot.

Reports have claimed that Andrew’s position in the line of succession will not change for at least a year as an active investigation is taking place.

Meanwhile, three commonwealth states have already given their nod to remove the shamed ex-royal from the prestigious position. The removal requires an Act of Parliament and an approval from 14 countries.

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