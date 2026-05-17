Duchess Sophie, Lady Louise take charge of horses after tragic event

Duchess Sophie, Lady Louise take charge of horses at royal event

Duchess Sophie and her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, attempted to uplift the attendees at a royal event that had previously witnessed a tragic event.

The mother and daughter took charge of horses at the Pol Roger Meet on the fourth day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show 2026.

Sophie and Louise were spotted beaming with joy while driving carriages in Windsor Home Park today, May 17.

It is important to note that the mother-daughter duo's outing came after King Charles' team released a statement to extend his condolences over the tragic death at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

For the unversed, a soldier serving with the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, died after falling from their horse on Friday.

As per Buckingham Palace, "The King was greatly shocked and saddened to have learned subsequently of the Troop member's death, and will be in touch with the family to share his personal condolences.

"The thoughts and most heartfelt sympathies of the whole Royal Family are with the victim's loved ones and military colleagues at this time of grief."