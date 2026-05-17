Andrew further blows up security feud with King Charles

Andrew’s ongoing security row has again placed the Royal Family in an uncomfortable spotlight, amid claims he still believes he is entitled to taxpayer-funded protection despite stepping back from royal duties years ago.

The Duke of York referred to in court documents as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and has not received publicly funded security since 2019.

After being forced to withdraw from royal life following the fallout surrounding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Since then, the disgraced royal has relied on privately funded bodyguards, believed to include former Metropolitan Police protection officers.

Unlike official royal protection teams, however, the guards are not armed and do not have access to state intelligence.

According to reports, King Charles provides his brother with a lump sum intended to help cover expenses, including security costs, though Andrew is said to control how the money is spent.

The issue has resurfaced following reports of a frightening incident near Andrew’s home on the Sandringham estate, where he was allegedly confronted by a man wearing a balaclava while walking his dogs in the evening.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Alex Jenkinson, has been charged with two counts of using threatening or abusive behaviour intended to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He has pleaded not guilty.

Royal commentator Rafe Haydel-Mankoo told GB News that the situation places the monarchy in a difficult balancing act between family loyalty, public opinion and protecting the institution itself.

“It’s clear that His Majesty and the rest of the Royal Family care about their brother, their uncle, their cousin,” he said, and that Andrew “cannot be completely ostracised” despite being kept “at arm’s length” by the King.

The commentator also claimed Andrew remains unable to fully accept why his royal privileges have changed so dramatically.

“Andrew’s always believed that he’s entitled to taxpayer-funded security and his titles and everything else,” he said.