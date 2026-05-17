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Princess Anne celebrates Team GB success before departing for Greece

Princess Anne leads tributes to British athletes in emotional evening of Olympic celebration
By
Iqra Khalid
|

Published May 17, 2026

Princess Anne celebrates Team GB success before departing for Greece

The Princess Royal, Patron of the British Olympic Association, attended the Team GB Ball at the Grand at Trafalgar Hotel in London dedicated to celebrating the nation’s Olympic success and sporting achievement.

Princess Anne and Sir Tim were warmly received as they joined athletes, officials, and sporting guests for Team GB’s achievements.

As President of the British Olympic Association and a member of the International Olympic Committee, she has long supported Team GB at both Summer and Winter Games.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Princess Anne and her husband will undertake an official visit to Greece next week. 

It’s her first overseas engagement since attending the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Their visit will take place from Friday, May 22, to Sunday, May 24.

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